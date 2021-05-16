Steamboat girls tennis team wins at home over Glenwood Springs

The Steamboat Springs High School doubles team of Avery Olson and Charlotte Teuscher won in a tie breaker over their opponent to end Saturday's match and help the Steamboat girls tennis team to a 5-2 victory over Glenwood Springs.(Photo by Alison Berg)



The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team won 5-2 at home over Glenwood Springs on Saturday, but it didn’t come easy.

The victory was ultimately decided by a pair of tiebreakers, that if both went the other way would have given the Demons the win.

Steamboat led 3-2 over Glenwood thanks to wins from singles players Evan Quinn and Grace Brice and the doubles team of Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich.

No. 2 singles player Kelsey Norland won the first set, 6-3, but lost the second, 6-2, to force a 10-point tie breaker.

“Everyone was nervous as these two tiebreaks could swing the match to Glenwood,” head coach Eliot Guin said. “But Kelsey rose to the occasion and got us the final point we needed.”

Norland won the tie breaker 10-5, sealing the team win for Steamboat.

With the point secured for the victory, the doubles team of Avery Olson and Charlotte Teuscher had less pressure on them. They stepped up and won, 10-7.

Steamboat Springs tennis player Kelsey Norland sealed her teams 5-2 victory over Glenwood Springs on Saturday when she won the No. 2 doubles match via tie breaker. (Photo by Alison Berg)



Steamboat Springs 5, Glenwood Springs 2

Singles: 1. Evan Quinn W 6-2, 6-1. 2. Kelsey Norland W 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. 3. Grace Brice W 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich W 6-2, 6-4. 2. Kayla O’Brien and Kali Waldman L, 3-6, 3-6. 3. Ella Chapman and Posy Skov L 5-7 3-6. 4. Avery Olson and Charlotte Teuscher W 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Steamboat Girls Tennis Schedule May 1 - versus Basalt, W 6-1 May 4 - at Vail Mountain, L 5-2 May 8 - at Grand Junction May 10 - versus Vail Mountain May 15 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 5-2 May 17 - at Aspen May 22 - at Grand Junction

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.