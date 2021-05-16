Steamboat girls tennis team wins at home over Glenwood Springs
The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team won 5-2 at home over Glenwood Springs on Saturday, but it didn’t come easy.
The victory was ultimately decided by a pair of tiebreakers, that if both went the other way would have given the Demons the win.
Steamboat led 3-2 over Glenwood thanks to wins from singles players Evan Quinn and Grace Brice and the doubles team of Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich.
No. 2 singles player Kelsey Norland won the first set, 6-3, but lost the second, 6-2, to force a 10-point tie breaker.
“Everyone was nervous as these two tiebreaks could swing the match to Glenwood,” head coach Eliot Guin said. “But Kelsey rose to the occasion and got us the final point we needed.”
Norland won the tie breaker 10-5, sealing the team win for Steamboat.
With the point secured for the victory, the doubles team of Avery Olson and Charlotte Teuscher had less pressure on them. They stepped up and won, 10-7.
Steamboat Springs 5, Glenwood Springs 2
Singles: 1. Evan Quinn W 6-2, 6-1. 2. Kelsey Norland W 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. 3. Grace Brice W 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich W 6-2, 6-4. 2. Kayla O’Brien and Kali Waldman L, 3-6, 3-6. 3. Ella Chapman and Posy Skov L 5-7 3-6. 4. Avery Olson and Charlotte Teuscher W 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
May 1 - versus Basalt, W 6-1
May 4 - at Vail Mountain, L 5-2
May 8 - at Grand Junction
May 10 - versus Vail Mountain
May 15 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 5-2
May 17 - at Aspen
May 22 - at Grand Junction
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors girls lacrosse drops to 0-2 with loss to Roaring Fork
CARBONDALE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is now 0-2 after a 16-1 loss to Roaring Fork on the road Saturday.