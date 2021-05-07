Steamboat girls tennis shows progress in loss to Vail Mountain
VAIL — Although the Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Vail Mountain on Thursday, head coach Eliot Guin had no trouble finding positive takeaways.
“We lost but saw a lot of good things including a big comeback from number two doubles,” Guin said in a text.
The No. 2 doubles team of freshmen Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich dropped the first set, 6-2, but came back to win the second, 7-5. That forced a tiebreaker that saw the Sailors come out on top, 11-9.
Freshman Evan Quinn picked up a victory at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating her opponent, 6-1, 6-1.
Kelsey Norland lost at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-3, and Grace Brice lost the three spot, 6-2, 6-2, but Guin said she’s clearly gaining confidence in her play.
The doubles matches were competitive too as Kayla O’Brien and Kali Waldman lost, 6-1, 6-3, and Charlotte Teusher and Avery Olson fell, 6-3, 6-2.
Vail Mountain 5, Steamboat Springs 2
Singles: 1. Evan Quinn win 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kelsey Norland loss 6-3, 6-3. 3. Grace Brice loss 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Kayla O’Brien and Kali Waldman, L 6-1, 6-3. 2. Sloane Speer and Amanda Dietrich, win 2-6, 7-5, 11-9. 4. Charlotte Teusher and Avery Olson loss 6-3, 6-2.
May 1 - versus Basalt, W 6-1
May 4 - at Vail Mountain, L 5-2
May 8 - at Grand Junction
May 10 - versus Vail Mountain
May 15 - versus Glenwood Springs
May 17 - at Aspen
May 22 - at Grand Junction
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
