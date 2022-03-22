Steamboat girls soccer wins close game over Denver North

Steamboat Springs soccer player Reina Bomberski avoids a Bulldogs player during a game against Palisade on Saturday, March 12.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team is now 2-0 on the season thanks to a 1-0 win over Denver North on Friday, March 18, on the road.

Sailors senior Darby Martinez scored a goal off a pass from junior Reina Bomberski to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Senior Sam Campbell kept alert in goal, saving all tying attempts in the second half to keep Denver North at bay.

Through two games, Steamboat hasn’t allowed a goal. The Sailors will see if that pattern becomes a streak on Thursday, March 24, as they host Western Slope League opponent Eagle Valley at 6 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 1, Denver North 0

SS 1 0 – 1

DN 0 0 – 0

