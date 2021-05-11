Steamboat girls soccer team wins third straight with victory over Glenwood Springs

Steamboat Springs High School soccer player Darby Martinez tries to win the ball back during a home game against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



At the conclusion of the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team’s 2-0 win over Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, head coach Rob Bohlman called his team together. He told them that the win was a team effort. He wasn’t just repeating a mantra repeated by coaches everywhere. He was 100% serious and 100% correct.

Tuesday’s win, the third straight for the Sailors, was not because of any one player, but was genuinely earned by every girl on Gardner Field.

“The sense is that on an individual level, a lot of people were frustrated with themselves. It can be a difficult game,” Bohlman said. “The net result is the contribution of the group and after 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer, we got the result.”

Steamboat’s defense is its strength. They haven’t allowed a goal in since the first half of the first game of the season, also against Glenwood. In Tuesday’s game, senior goalie Josey Foote didn’t do a ton of running around, but made the saves when she needed to.

In front of her was the team’s last line of defense, Courtney Vargas and Marissa Drobek. They kept themselves between any pursuing Demons and the goal, and were aggressive in deposessing said Demons. The pair stayed composed, even in the absence of Caroline Baur, who usually defends as well.

“Courtney and Caroline, Rob refers to them as our watchtowers,” said junior Peyton Rand. “They watch the game. They see what’s happening more so than anyone else besides the goalie because their the last two players behind the ball.”

“Courtney’s just a unit in the back,” Martinez added. “And she’s just so calm.”

The middle of the field was controlled by birthday girl Hailey Moss. She had every confidence that she was going to strip her opponent of the ball whenever she approached, and for good reason. She almost always did. Also helping control the ball in transition was Ellie Blair, Ellory Hodges, Annie Hager and Gwyn Jamison, among others.

The front line had many chances, from a handful of Sailors, proving that depth is not an issue for the girls in red and white.

Just 47 seconds into the game, a goal from Darby Martinez put Steamboat up 1-0 over Glenwood Springs with a great pass from Jaelie Hovey. Taking the lead early was key for Steamboat, who suffered through more than 70 minutes of a stalemate against Battle Mountain on Saturday before Martinez netted the game winner.

“We wanted to go out as strong as we could, so we overloaded one side and then once we did that, it opened up my run,” Martinez said. “It was a one-touch in. It was kind of just like a pass. I didn’t really mean to score. It was exciting. I was thrilled to get it.”

Rand didn’t mean to score her goal either. With just under five minutes to play, Rand approached the 18-yard line from the right side of the goal. After badly missing a goal earlier, she looked to pass instead. She aimed parallel across the front of the goal, but her boot had a little more vertical movement than anticipated though and slipped into the goal in the top left corner, making it 2-0 Steamboat.

Anabel Ayad seemed to be everywhere as she helped maintain possession and move the ball forward, while offering a few shots on goal.

When the team gathered at the end of the game, they went around in a circle, praising teammates for the little things they did all game. When it came to nominating a player of the game, Bohlman had to cut his team off after six names for fear they would list the entire roster.

It’s no secret what has made Steamboat so successful.

“It’s our team mentality,” said Martinez. “Just working together, and hyping everyone up. It comes from the bench. It comes from the players that aren’t playing, and it comes from the players that are injured. It’s everyone as a team working together that’s keeping us going.”

Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 0

GS 0 0 – 0

SS 1 1 – 2

First half

SS – Darby Martinez (Jaelie Hovey), 0:47

Second half

SS – Peyton Rand, 35:04

Steamboat Girls Soccer Schedule May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0 May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0 May 15 - at Palisade May 25 - versus Eagle Valley May 27 - versus Palisade June 1 - versus Battle Mountain June 3 - versus Summit June 5 - at Eagle Valley June 12 - at Summit

