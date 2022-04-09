Steamboat girls soccer team suffers first loss at Centaurus

The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team has faced a few challenging mountain teams this year and handled them with ease.

But, every year the biggest competitors are seen when the Sailors travel to the Front Range.

On Saturday, April 9, the Sailors traveled to Centaurus High School, where they fell 4-1 in their first loss of the 2022 season.

The Warriors went ahead 2-0 in the first half. Steamboat scored its one goal in the second half, but Centaurus added two more to maintain a comfortable lead.

Steamboat is 7-1 on the year, including 5-0 against Western Slope opponents.

The Sailors next play on Tuesday, April 12, when they take on Summit at home.

