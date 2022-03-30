Steamboat girls soccer still undefeated

Steamboat Springs soccer player Gwyneth Jamison passes to teammate Anabel Ayad during a game against Glenwood Springs in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Spring High School girls soccer team is still undefeated after defeating Summit 4-2 on Tuesday, March 29.

The Sailors developed a 2-0 lead in the first half. Summit scored two in the second half, but so did Steamboat to keep the lead. The Tiger goals were the first to get by a Sailors goalkeeper all year.

Steamboat is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 against Western Slope League opponents.

The Sailor girls will host undefeated Vail Mountain at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31. It’s a non-league game, but will still be a great test for the surging Steamboat squad.

The team continues league play at Glenwood Springs on Saturday, April 2.

