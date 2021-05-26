Steamboat girls soccer still perfect at season’s halfway point
The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team doesn’t know how to lose. The Sailors defeated Eagle Valley 4-1 at home on Tuesday.
They are now 5-0 and ranked No. 2 among 4A teams.
Hailey Moss, Gwyn Jamison, Darby Martinez and Macy Reisman all contributed goals for the Sailors.
Steamboat will host Palisade on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Steamboat Springs 4, Eagle Valley 1
SS 2 2 – 4
EV 0 1 – 1
May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1
May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0
May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0
May 21 - at Palisade, W 3-2 (OT)
May 25 - versus Eagle Valley, W 4-1
May 27 - versus Palisade
June 1 - versus Battle Mountain
June 3 - versus Summit
June 5 - at Eagle Valley
June 12 - at Summit
