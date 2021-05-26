 Steamboat girls soccer still perfect at season’s halfway point | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat girls soccer still perfect at season’s halfway point

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  


The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team doesn’t know how to lose. The Sailors defeated Eagle Valley 4-1 at home on Tuesday.

They are now 5-0 and ranked No. 2 among 4A teams.

Hailey Moss, Gwyn Jamison, Darby Martinez and Macy Reisman all contributed goals for the Sailors.

Steamboat will host Palisade on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 4, Eagle Valley 1

SS 2 2 – 4

EV 0 1 – 1

Steamboat Girls Soccer Schedule

May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1

May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0

May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0

May 21 - at Palisade, W 3-2 (OT)

May 25 - versus Eagle Valley, W 4-1

May 27 - versus Palisade

June 1 - versus Battle Mountain

June 3 - versus Summit

June 5 - at Eagle Valley

June 12 - at Summit

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more