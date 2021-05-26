Steamboat girls soccer still perfect at season’s halfway point





The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team doesn’t know how to lose. The Sailors defeated Eagle Valley 4-1 at home on Tuesday.

They are now 5-0 and ranked No. 2 among 4A teams.

Hailey Moss, Gwyn Jamison, Darby Martinez and Macy Reisman all contributed goals for the Sailors.

Steamboat will host Palisade on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 4, Eagle Valley 1

SS 2 2 – 4

EV 0 1 – 1

Steamboat Girls Soccer Schedule May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0 May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0 May 21 - at Palisade, W 3-2 (OT) May 25 - versus Eagle Valley, W 4-1 May 27 - versus Palisade June 1 - versus Battle Mountain June 3 - versus Summit June 5 - at Eagle Valley June 12 - at Summit

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.