Steamboat girls’ soccer edges out Battle Mountain
Battle Mountain is always one of the most competitive opponents for the Steamboat Springs girls soccer team. The Sailors always look forward to seeing how they stack up against the Huskies.
On Saturday, Steamboat won 1-0 on the road against Battle Mountain, moving to 2-0 on the season.
The Sailors generated a few solid chances in the first half, but the game was scoreless at half time.
Finally, in the 73rd minute, Darby Martinez broke through and scored what would be the game-winning goal.
With three minutes and 38 seconds left, the teams were called off the field for a lightning delay. When the game got going again, Battle Mountain pushed for the win. With 50 seconds left, the Huskies were given a penalty kick.
Junior Sam Campbell was confident in goal, closing for Josey Foote who played most of the game. Campbell made the save, giving her team the win.
May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1
May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0
May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs
May 15 - at Palisade
May 25 - versus Eagle Valley
May 27 - versus Palisade
June 1 - versus Battle Mountain
June 3 - versus Summit
June 5 - at Eagle Valley
June 12 - at Summit
