Steamboat girls lacrosse team ends season with smiles, love for each other

A Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team player stays diligent on defense during a game against Aspen on Saturday, May 7 at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team was doing well holding off the Mountain East champion Aspen in the first half. With about nine minutes to play, the Skiers led 5-1 and the Sailors were making them work for goals.

Three quick goals blew the game open and led to a 17-2 Aspen win on Saturday, May 7, at Steamboat Springs Middle School. The loss concludes the Sailors season, during which they went 3-12.

As sophomore Anna Rushton left the field, she exuberantly yelled, “That was better than two days ago!” She, the coaches and the team cheered at the end of the game.

Two days ago, Steamboat lost at Aspen 20-2. Saturday’s score indicated a slight improvement, but Rushton thought it was significant.

“The beginning of the game was much better two days ago, but we won’t talk about that,” Rushton said. “The rest of the game today was really good and defense was on fire. We stuck through it. We were all winded, gassed but we all came together as a team after each play and talked about what we could do better.”

Senior Emily Davidoff loves that even after a 17-2 loss, or many similar losses, her teammates applaud each other.

“I think being able to lose this many games and still be able to love each other and ride that bus together and keep our heads high, that says so much more about a team than a team that can go and win every single game 21-2 and get furious at each other when they let one goal in,” she said.

Anna Rushton, a sophomore on the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team, keeps herself between a Skier and the goal during a game against Aspen on Saturday, May 7 at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

After each goal, the Sailors gathered and talked about making adjustments. They never showed signs of frustration even as the Skiers continued to rack up the score.

“Aspens’s one of the best teams in our league and there’s not much we can do about that,” Davidoff said. “But down on defense holding our heads hiogh and keeping that composure was really, really key.”

Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team sophomore Caroline Wittlinger eyes the ball and stays in front of her opponent during a game against Aspen on Saturday, May 7 at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Rushton said Davidoff’s leadership style was great and effective.

“She’s so scary when she’s mad and that keeps us in place,” Rushton said. “But she knows how to have fun.”

Great leadership developed a positive attitude from every player regardless of the score. The Steamboat bench shouted support after every whistle, great pass and shot, keeping the morale and energy high.

Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team goaltender Sophie Picking gets big and tries to block a shot during a game against Aspen on Saturday, May 7 at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Coach Amy Norris said the senior class of Davidoff, Maille Murphy, Erin Maitre and Kestyn Ellis will be deeply missed as they helped the team become the best version of itself this spring.

“I think we learned a lot this season,” Norris said. “I think we grew as a team this season.”

Aspen 17, Steamboat Springs 2

SS 2 0 – 2

A 9 8 – 17

