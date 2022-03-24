 Steamboat girls lacrosse team drops season opener | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat girls lacrosse team drops season opener

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse player Alicia Sabin passes to Tinsley Moore, who scored the first goal during a game against Eagle Valley at Gardner Field in 2021.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team saw its first game at Aspen canceled last weekend, so a game at Battle Mountain on Wendesday, March 23, served as the start of the season.

The Sailors lost 16-2 to the Huskies and are now 0-1 on the season.

The Sailors play next on Friday, March 25, at Montrose in a non-league matchup. The team’s first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, against Summit.

