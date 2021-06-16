Steamboat girls lacrosse loses final game at Aspen





The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team ended its season with a 23-1 loss on the road at Aspen. The Sailors went 2-8 on the season.

Both wins came against Summit with a score of 8-7.

The team graduates three seniors and returns a lot of energetic and improving younger players.

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2 May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0 May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7 May 27 - versus Roaring Fork, L 14-4 June 3 - versus Eagle Valley, L 15-4 June 5 - versus Summit, W 8-7 June 12 - at Eagle Valley, L 16-3 June 15 - at Aspen, L 23-1

