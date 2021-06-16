Steamboat girls lacrosse loses final game at Aspen
The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team ended its season with a 23-1 loss on the road at Aspen. The Sailors went 2-8 on the season.
Both wins came against Summit with a score of 8-7.
The team graduates three seniors and returns a lot of energetic and improving younger players.
May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3
May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1
May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2
May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0
May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7
May 27 - versus Roaring Fork, L 14-4
June 3 - versus Eagle Valley, L 15-4
June 5 - versus Summit, W 8-7
June 12 - at Eagle Valley, L 16-3
June 15 - at Aspen, L 23-1
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls lacrosse loses final game at Aspen
The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team ended its season with a 23-1 loss on the road at Aspen. The Sailors went 2-8 on the season.