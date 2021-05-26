Steamboat girls lacrosse earn first win at Summit





BRECKENRIDGE — In a battle between the Summit and Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team, one winless team would finally earn a victory.

The game in Breckenridge was a close one, but the Sailors won out 8-7 in overtime on Tuesday.

Maddie Moss netted the game-winning goal and two others. Allie Keefe, Meagan Maitre, Erin Maitre, Greta Schmitz and Addison Romick each earned one goal.

Steamboat is now 1-4 and next plays at home against Roaring Fork on Thursday.

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2 May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0 May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7 May 27 - versus Roaring Fork June 3 - versus Eagle Valley June 5 - versus Summit June 12 - at Eagle Valley June 15 - at Aspen

