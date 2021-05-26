Steamboat girls lacrosse earn first win at Summit
BRECKENRIDGE — In a battle between the Summit and Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team, one winless team would finally earn a victory.
The game in Breckenridge was a close one, but the Sailors won out 8-7 in overtime on Tuesday.
Maddie Moss netted the game-winning goal and two others. Allie Keefe, Meagan Maitre, Erin Maitre, Greta Schmitz and Addison Romick each earned one goal.
Steamboat is now 1-4 and next plays at home against Roaring Fork on Thursday.
May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3
May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1
May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2
May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0
May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7
May 27 - versus Roaring Fork
June 3 - versus Eagle Valley
June 5 - versus Summit
June 12 - at Eagle Valley
June 15 - at Aspen
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls soccer still perfect at season’s halfway point
The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team doesn’t know how to lose. The Sailors defeated Eagle Valley 4-1 at home on Tuesday.