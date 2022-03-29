Steamboat girls lacrosse drops back-to-back weekend games

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse player Maddy Moss moves towards the goal during a game against Eagle Valley at Gardner Field in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team lost two straight games last weekend, moving to 0-3 on the season.

On Friday, March 25, the Sailors fell 2-1 against Montrose in a low-scoring non-league game.

The next day, Steamboat traveled to take on Telluride and lost 7-1.

