Steamboat girls lacrosse drops back-to-back weekend games
The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team lost two straight games last weekend, moving to 0-3 on the season.
On Friday, March 25, the Sailors fell 2-1 against Montrose in a low-scoring non-league game.
The next day, Steamboat traveled to take on Telluride and lost 7-1.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls soccer still undefeated
The Steamboat Spring High School girls soccer team is still undefeated after defeating Summit 4-2 on Tuesday, March 29.