 Steamboat girls lacrosse defeats Grand Junction | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat girls lacrosse defeats Grand Junction

Shelby Reardon
  

Grace Alfone, a sophomore on the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team, pressures an opponent during a 13-4 loss to Eagle Valley on Wednesday, April 6.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team defeated Grand Junction 11-8 on the road on Friday, April 8.

The Sailors generated a 7-1 lead in the first half. The Tigers retaliated in the second, scoring seven goals, but Steamboat countered with four goals as well to keep the lead.

Steamboat is 2-5 overall and 1-3 against league opponents.

The team next plays at Summit on Friday, April 15. The Sailors have two more home games, the first on April 28 against Battle Mountain. The team will close out the season May 5 against Roaring Fork.

Steamboat Springs 11, Grand Junction 8

GJ 1 7 – 8

SS 7 4 – 11

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

