Steamboat girls lacrosse defeats Grand Junction
The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team defeated Grand Junction 11-8 on the road on Friday, April 8.
The Sailors generated a 7-1 lead in the first half. The Tigers retaliated in the second, scoring seven goals, but Steamboat countered with four goals as well to keep the lead.
Steamboat is 2-5 overall and 1-3 against league opponents.
The team next plays at Summit on Friday, April 15. The Sailors have two more home games, the first on April 28 against Battle Mountain. The team will close out the season May 5 against Roaring Fork.
Steamboat Springs 11, Grand Junction 8
GJ 1 7 – 8
SS 7 4 – 11
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls lacrosse defeats Grand Junction
The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team defeated Grand Junction 11-8 on the road on Friday, April 8.