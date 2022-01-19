 Steamboat girls hockey team wins Vail tourney | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat girls hockey team wins Vail tourney

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Stampede girls U19 team won the Martin Luther King Day Tournament in Vail last weekend, going 5-0. Back row: Margaux Shea, Addison Romick, Ally Culver, Bella Story, Allie Nelson, Anna Becker, Mira Smith, Claire Shea, Lily Frinks. Front row: Marisa Scott, Violet O'Connell, Avery Duty, Adriana Simones, Liv Thompson, Madi Yamashita, Eme Bruski. Coaches: Frankie Janssen, Kerry Sea, Mike Nelson.
Mike Nelson/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Stampede girls U19 hockey team won the Martin Luther King Day tournament in Vail last weekend, going 5-0. The Stampede concluded the dominant run with a 4-1 victory over Aspen in the championship game.

“It was a great team effort led by captains Margaux Shea and Bella Story,” said coach Mike Nelson in an email.

Thirteen players earned a point in what Nelson described as a well-balanced attack.

Goaltender Madi Yamashita was named tournament MVP after allowing just five goals in the five games and registering a shutout.

The Steamboat Stampede girls U19 team won the Martin Luther King Day Tournament in Vail last weekend, going 5-0. Team captains Bella Story and Margaux Shea pose withthe hardware the team earned.
Mike Nelson/Courtesy photo

