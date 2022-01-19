Steamboat girls hockey team wins Vail tourney
The Steamboat Stampede girls U19 hockey team won the Martin Luther King Day tournament in Vail last weekend, going 5-0. The Stampede concluded the dominant run with a 4-1 victory over Aspen in the championship game.
“It was a great team effort led by captains Margaux Shea and Bella Story,” said coach Mike Nelson in an email.
Thirteen players earned a point in what Nelson described as a well-balanced attack.
Goaltender Madi Yamashita was named tournament MVP after allowing just five goals in the five games and registering a shutout.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls hockey team wins Vail tourney
The Steamboat Stampede girls U19 hockey team won the Martin Luther King Day tournament in Vail last weekend, going 5-0. The Stampede concluded the dominant run with a 4-1 victory over Aspen in the championship…