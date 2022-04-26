Steamboat girls golfer wins at Vail Mountain Invite
A pair of Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team members competed in the Vail Mountain Invitational on Monday, April 25 and freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck emerged the winner with an 80 on the day.
Sailors sophomore Catherine Larock finished 35th with 122 strokes on the day.
The pair didn’t record a team score.
Vail Mountain Invite
Monday, April 25
Team scores: 1. Eagle Valley 282. 2. Fruita Monument 290. 3. Battle Mountain 292. 4. Rifle 304. 5. Glenwood Springs 314. 6. Vail Mountain 315. 7. Palisade 318. 8. Aspen 330. 9. Grand Junction 350. 10. Moffat County 366.
Individual top 10: 1. Kaitlyn Grommeck, SS, 80. 2. Kylee Hughes, EV, 83. 3. Lenna Persson, A, 87. 4. Blayke Hostettler, R, 91. 5. Logan Nobrega, VM, 92. 5. Anna Gill, EV, 92. 7. Jocelyn Cutshall, FM, 93. 8. Keely, Sego, BM, 95. 8. Cierra Noetzelmann, FM, 95. 10. Jadyn Petree, R, 96.
Steamboat finishers: 35. Catherine Larock, SS, 122.
