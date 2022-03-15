Steamboat girls golf starts season strong at Chipeta
The Steamboat Springs girls golf team finished first and second in its season opener on Monday, March 14, at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction.
Half of the team had never played golf before, and Monday marked their first experience playing on grass.
The team next plays on Thursday, March 17, at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
