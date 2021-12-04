Steamboat girls drop game to Summit

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball team lost its first game of the Roaring Fork Tournament to Summit, 59-21 on Saturday. The Sailors scored fewer points as the game went on, while Summit stayed consistent.

Steamboat was down just three points, 12-9, after the first quarter. The Tigers pushed the lead to 24-16 at the half, but the Sailors were still very much in it. That changed in the second half as Summit outscored Steamboat 35-5.

Summit 59, Steamboat Springs 21

S 12 12 22 13 – 59

SS 9 7 3 2 – 21

Steamboat Springs Girls Basketball Schedule Nov. 30 - vs. Moffat County, L 54-16 Dec. 4 - Roaring Fork Tournament, L 59-21 Dec. 9-11 - Steamboat Shootout Dec. 17-18 - Gunnison Tournament Jan. 4 - at Basalt, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 - at Coal Ridge Jan. 14 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Jan. 15 - vs. Rifle, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 - at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 - at Glenwood Springs, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 - at Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 - at Summit, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m. Feb. 4 - at Rifle, 6 p.m. Feb. 5 - at Palisade, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 - vs. Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 - vs. Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m.

