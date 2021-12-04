Steamboat girls drop game to Summit
The Steamboat Springs girls basketball team lost its first game of the Roaring Fork Tournament to Summit, 59-21 on Saturday. The Sailors scored fewer points as the game went on, while Summit stayed consistent.
Steamboat was down just three points, 12-9, after the first quarter. The Tigers pushed the lead to 24-16 at the half, but the Sailors were still very much in it. That changed in the second half as Summit outscored Steamboat 35-5.
Summit 59, Steamboat Springs 21
S 12 12 22 13 – 59
SS 9 7 3 2 – 21
Nov. 30 - vs. Moffat County, L 54-16
Dec. 4 - Roaring Fork Tournament, L 59-21
Dec. 9-11 - Steamboat Shootout
Dec. 17-18 - Gunnison Tournament
Jan. 4 - at Basalt, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 - at Coal Ridge
Jan. 14 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 - vs. Rifle, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 - at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 - at Glenwood Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 - at Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at Summit, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 - at Rifle, 6 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at Palisade, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 - vs. Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 - vs. Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden girls basketball struggles scoring in season-opening tourney
MEEKER — The Hayden High School girls basketball team won its season opener 37-28 over Nucla and went 1-1 at the Meeker Cowboy Shootout. The Tigers had a strong first quarter against Nucla, going up…