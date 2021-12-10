Steamboat girls basketball wins first game of season with interim coach
The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, 48-36 over Conifer during the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday night.
Not only was it the first win of the season, but it was the first game since coach George Ibarra stepped down Monday. Maggie Crouch, the interim head coach for the team, was making the calls for the Sailors on Thursday.
Crouch is still head coach of a middle school team and previously coached some of the current varsity squad when they were in middle school.
“I care a lot about these kids and coached them when they were (younger),” Crouch said. “So, it felt like the right thing to step in and help out.”
With no time left on the clock in the first half, Darby Martinez was fouled on on a three-point attempt. She made one of her three shots to help the Sailors lead 15-14 at the half.
Steamboat led through most of the third, but late 3-pointers narrowed the advantage to 30-29 going into the last quarter. Steamboat surged in the fourth with large thanks to Darby Martinez who stole the ball and scored on a breakaway at least three times.
Almost everyone on the roster got playing time and almost everyone who played scored at least once.
“This is a shift,” Crouch said. “This is definitely a shift where the attitudes have changed. The kids are so happy. We’re happy. There’s an entirely different atmosphere.”
The Sailors continue in the Shootout bracket Friday at 6:30 p.m.
