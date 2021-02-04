Steamboat freshman Aiden George gets Sailor fans going with overtime win

Steamboat Springs wrestler Aiden George earned a pair of spectactular wins at a home triangular on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Freshman Aiden George was the star of the night for Steamboat Springs High School.

The entire team stood on the sidelines as he went to overtime against Summit’s Jamie Gonzalez. From the whistle, both boys wanted the win. They each had an arm on the other, fighting for enough advantage for the official to give them the takedown.

George took two big steps forward and drove Gonzalez to the ground. George got his body on top of his opponent, shoving Gonzalez’s shoulders down. The referee smacked the mat, indicating a pin. George jumped up and pumped his arms. The gym went wild.

“He just keeps fighting,” said Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas. “He doesn’t really get flustered and he’s got good positioning. He just has a lot of fight.”

The win helped Steamboat defeat Summit 42-19 at home on Thursday night. George was one of three Sailors to win a match in the 35-25 loss to Glenwood Springs earlier in the evening.

George won 12-5 over Isaac Lepe, nearly pinning the Demon a few times. George’s matches were some of the longest and most exciting of the night and brought about some of the loudest roars from his teammates and the few fans in the building.

“I hear certain people sometimes,” George said. “Probably the coaches or sometimes my teammates.”

Steamboat wrestler Aiden George defeats Summits Isaac Lepe in extra time. The Sailors go wild. #COpreps pic.twitter.com/KDafUxAACW — Shelby Reardon (@ByShelbyReardon) February 5, 2021

The support section for the Sailors was small Thursday, with no more than 10 parents in the stands. Each voice is obvious from the bleachers, the commands varying from vague “Let’s go” to more specific suggestions like, “spin” and “drive.”

Watching Kaleb Young battle nearly six minutes with Glenwood Springs’ Nathan Sandoval, Angie Young held up her phone and screamed whatever she could think of.

“Keep fighting Kaleb,” she shouted.

Each wrestler is allowed one ticket for a parent, and Angie got the ticket. However, Young’s father was a volunteer, so he got to watch from the ticket table as well.

Steamboat Springs wrestler Kaleb Young nearly pins Glenwood Springs' Nathan Sandoval at a home triangular on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



“We would go every weekend to the matches,” said Angie. “You can watch them on the streams now, but it’s just not the same.”

Kaleb’s match was a tough one. He trailed most of the time, but had Sandoval on his back a few times, prompting especially loud hollers from his mom.

“Get your weight on him,” Angie said.

Just seconds before the third period ended, Sandoval earned a large enough lead for a technical fall.

Young squirmed and cheered more when her son was on the mat, but she and many other parents encouraged whoever was wrestling at the time.

Steamboat Springs wrestler Jakob Skolnik defeated Ray Rosenmerkel of Glenwood Springs with a 13-3 major decision at a home triangular on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Freshman Caden Moore hardly competed, earning a win in an empty weight class and battling in an exhibition match against Summit, but his father, Justin Moore, was still happy to be there.

Through seventh and eighth grade wrestling, he’s never missed a match. This year, he can’t travel to every away match, but is watching all he can.

“We’ll take what we can get,” said Justin Moore. “It’s good for everybody to get out and let these kids be kids and be athletes. I think it’s a good thing.”

It was hard not to cheer no matter who was wrestling. Steamboat senior Ivan Reynolds continued his nearly perfect start to the season after a 45-second win over Sebastian Garcia of Glenwood in the 195-pound bout. Sophomore Cole Muhme stayed undefeated with a pair of first-round pins.

Layton Morrison earned a victory via pin as well over Summit’s Wes Dennis and Steamboat’s Brodie Bosick pinned his Summit opponent in 22 seconds.

Steamboat Springs wrestler Cole Muhme pins Jairo Achovarria of Glenwood Springs at a home triangular on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Glenwood Springs 35, Steamboat Springs 25

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Jairo Achovarria, GS, 0:47.

120: Nathan Sandoval, GS, tech. fall Kaleb Young, SS, 5:56.

126: Aiden George, SS, dec. Isaac Lepe, GS, 12-5.

132: Leboardo Meraz, GS, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 5:27.

138: Jakob Skolnick, SS, maj. dec. Ray Rosenmerkel, GS, 13-3.

152: Kodiak Kellogg, GS, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 3:50.

160: Elo Garcia, GS, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 0:42.

170: JoJohn Ritter, GS, fall Henry Dismuke, SS, 0:24.

182: Cameron Small, GS, fall Eli Moon, SS, 0:52.

195: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Sebastian Garcia, 0:25.

Steamboat Springs 42, Summit 19

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Ethan Sicat, S, 1:32.

120: PJ Trujillo, S, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 4:00.

126: Aiden George, SS, fall Jamie Gonzalez 6:40.

132: Aiden Collins, S, maj. dec. Archer Bosick, SS, 12-1.

145: Brodie Bosick, SS, fall Ronen Marsteller, S, 0:22.

160: Layton Morrison, SS, fall Wes Dennis, S, 3:44.

170: Wylam Moratta, S, dec. Henry Dismuke, SS, 9-6.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.