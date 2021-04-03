Steamboat football wins 1st game 38-0 over Salida





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs football team won it’s first game of the season, 38-0 over Salida on the road Friday evening.

Senior James Larhman had an excellent game, recording more than 100 yards on the ground including a 75-yard rush in the second period. His score and the point-after kick from freshman Charlie Reisman made it 10-0 Sailors with 8:17 left in the first half.

Reisman kicked a 27-yard field goal earlier to put Steamboat on the board.

Before halftime, senior Finn Russell ran 11 yards to the endzone. Reisman’s kick brought it to 17-0 at the half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Sailors were in trouble facing a second-and-35 situation. The passing game was weak through the first half, but Steamboat chose the perfect time to start clicking. Freshman quarterback Cade Gedeon found juniors Ben Bogan, Ben Schott and Russell with consecutive passes, chipping away at the yards to earn the first down.

A few plays later, junior Jake Hamrick dashed 15 yards to the endzone, bringing the score to 24-0 with the kick with 1:28 left to play.

On the ensuing Salida possession, Hamric intercepted a pass, setting up another Russel touchdown early in the fourth. Later, Schott earned a pick that led to a Reeves Kirby touchdown.

Kirby and Erik Sandvik also earned interceptions before the game was over.

Steamboat Springs 38, Salida 0

SS 3 14 7 14 – 38

S 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

SS – Charlie Reisman 27 yard field goal (3-0)

Second quarter

SS – James Larhman 75 rush, PAT good, 8:17 (10-0)

SS – Finn Russell 11 rush, PAT good, 56.7 (17-0)

Third quarter

SS – Jake Hamric 15 rush, PAT good, (24-0) 1:28

Fourth quarter

SS – Russell 1 rush, PAT good, 9:23 (31-0)

SS – Reeves Kirby 1 rush, PAT good, 6:39 (38-0)

Steamboat football schedule March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3 March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14 April 2 - at Salida, W 38-0 April 10 - at Aspen, 3 p.m. April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, 6 p.m. April 23 - at Rifle, 7 p.m.

