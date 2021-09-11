Steamboat football victorious over Middle Park

Reeves Kirby, a senior on the Steamboat Springs football team, dives into the endzone to score during a home game against Middle Park on Friday night at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs student section wore white sailor hats during Friday night’s game against Middle Park. The Sailors cheered, “Austin! Austin!”

Austin Moore, a junior defensive back had nearly earned his third interception in the final minute of play. Moore and the Steamboat defense allowed just one touchdown in the 27-7 victory.

Moore was pumped up through the last quarter, getting the student section loud. He even snagged a sailor hat from a friend before heading to the locker room with his team.

“We’ve been working. That was a team win right there,” he said. “We had a bunch of highlights. That was the whole team right there and a lot of heart.”

Steamboat scored the first touchdown, missing the extra point. Middle Park answered not long after to take a 7-6 lead.

Moore’s interceptions weren’t the only “highlight” plays to speak of. There were more than a handful of fourth-down stops as well as a forced fumble by Cade Gedeon in the fourth quarter.

On the offensive end, Reeves Kirby plowed through four defenders, running about 20 yards to the end zone. The score put the Sailors up 27-7 with just under six minutes to play.

Steamboat is now 2-1 and next plays Coal Ridge on Sept. 17.

Steamboat Springs 27, Middle Park 7

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, W 28-15 Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, L 50-0 Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, W 27-7 Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, 7 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

