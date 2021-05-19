Steamboat football players named to all-conference team
Five members of the Steamboat Springs football team were recognized with All-Conference or honorable mention honors.
Finn Russell and Ryan Hansen were named to the All-Conference team while James Lahrman, Ben Bogan and Jake Hamric were honorable mentions.
The Sailors went 1-5 this season.
March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3
March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14
April 2 - at Salida, W 38-0
April 10 - at Aspen, L 22-7
April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, L 2-3
