Steamboat football players named to all-conference team

Five members of the Steamboat Springs football team were recognized with All-Conference or honorable mention honors.

Finn Russell and Ryan Hansen were named to the All-Conference team while James Lahrman, Ben Bogan and Jake Hamric were honorable mentions.

The Sailors went 1-5 this season.

Steamboat football schedule

March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3

March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14

April 2 - at Salida, W 38-0

April 10 - at Aspen, L 22-7

April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, L 2-3

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

