Steamboat football players named to all-conference team





Five members of the Steamboat Springs football team were recognized with All-Conference or honorable mention honors.

Finn Russell and Ryan Hansen were named to the All-Conference team while James Lahrman, Ben Bogan and Jake Hamric were honorable mentions.

The Sailors went 1-5 this season.

Steamboat football schedule March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3 March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14 April 2 - at Salida, W 38-0 April 10 - at Aspen, L 22-7 April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, L 2-3

