Steamboat football fights hard against Basalt





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A strong first drive the the Steamboat Springs high school football team resulted in a touchdown at the hands of senior running back Finn Russell which gave the home team a 7-0 lead.

Basalt answered right after with a touchdown and kept scoring en route to a 34-14 victory on Saturday afternoon at Gardner Field .

The Longhorns hurry-up, no-huddle offense has resulted in a 2-0 start for the team.

The Sailors have had two competitive games, but are 2-0.

Steamboat next plays Friday, April 2 at Salida.

Basalt 34, Steamboat Springs 14

B 7 7 13 7 – 34

SS 7 0 0 7 – 14

Steamboat football schedule March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3 March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14 April 2 - at Salida, 5 p.m. April 10 - at Aspen, 3 p.m. April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, 6 p.m. April 23 - at Rifle, 7 p.m.

