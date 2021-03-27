Steamboat football fights hard against Basalt
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A strong first drive the the Steamboat Springs high school football team resulted in a touchdown at the hands of senior running back Finn Russell which gave the home team a 7-0 lead.
Basalt answered right after with a touchdown and kept scoring en route to a 34-14 victory on Saturday afternoon at Gardner Field .
The Longhorns hurry-up, no-huddle offense has resulted in a 2-0 start for the team.
The Sailors have had two competitive games, but are 2-0.
Steamboat next plays Friday, April 2 at Salida.
Basalt 34, Steamboat Springs 14
B 7 7 13 7 – 34
SS 7 0 0 7 – 14
March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3
March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14
April 2 - at Salida, 5 p.m.
April 10 - at Aspen, 3 p.m.
April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, 6 p.m.
April 23 - at Rifle, 7 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat football fights hard against Basalt
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A strong first drive the the Steamboat Springs high school football team resulted in a touchdown at the hands of senior running back Finn Russell which gave the home team a 7-0…