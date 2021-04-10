Steamboat football falls to Aspen on the road





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs football team earned an early 7-0 lead at Aspen, but the Skiers scored three unanswered touchdowns for the 22-7 win on Saturday.

A 27-yard pass to Sailors junior Ben Bogan from sophomore quarterback Cade Gedeon set up a 2-yard touchdown run for senior Finn Russell. A kick from freshman Charlie Reisman made it 7-0 with less than two minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Skiers responded with a strong drive of their own, concluding with a 29-yard scoring pass to Noah Akin with eight seconds remaining in the first quarter. The conversion was no good, so it sat at 7-6 going into the second.

Bogan nearly scored again with a catch on the doorstep in the second, but fumbled the ball and Aspen recovered.

Another fumble recovery put Aspen at the Steamboat 21-yard line, setting up a touchdown that earned the home team a 14-7 lead at the half.

A third-quarter touchdown concluded the scoring for the evening and put Aspen on top 22-7.

Aspen 22, Steamboat Springs 7

SS 7 0 0 0 – 7

A 6 8 8 0 – 22

First quarter

SS — Finn Russell 2 rush, Charlie Reisman kick, 1:48

A — Noah Akin 29-yard pass from Nate Thomas, conversion no good, 0:08

Second quarter

A — Brady Haisfield 16 pass from Thomas, conversion, 2:15

Third quarter

A — Akin 19 pass from Thomas, conversion, 8:54

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

Steamboat football schedule March 20 - versus Montezuma-Cortez L 12-3 March 27 - versus Basalt, L 34-14 April 2 - at Salida, W 38-0 April 10 - at Aspen, L 22-7 April 16 - versus Coal Ridge, 6 p.m. April 23 - at Rifle, 7 p.m.

