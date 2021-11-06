Steamboat football concludes season with strong effort in loss to Summit

To begin the 2021 season, the Steamboat Springs High School football team came up with a motto of “Be the Change.” The Sailors certainly changed the program for the better, but they still couldn’t change the fact that some teams are simply better than them.

In the final regular season game Friday night, Summit High School scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to develop a 28-0 advantage. That lead evolved into a 55-27 win. The loss means Steamboat won’t make the playoffs with the top 16 teams in 3A, but they still earned the first winning season since 2009 with a 6-4 record.

“We were all pretty much a unit this year,” senior Kai Lancaster said. “That was something really special. I’d say Coach (Jay) Hamric had something to do with that. He brought in a new format that we really weren’t used to and loved it.”

Lancaster was one of 10 seniors honored Friday night. The group is not only numerous and talented, but a family.

“We all share a bond that can’t be broken,” senior Hayes Louden said. “I felt tighter with all of my teammates than I have in previous years.”

Steamboat knew the game would be tough. Summit showed signs of being as tough as Palisade and Battle Mountain, teams that served the Sailors losses over the last two weeks. Both teams handily defeated Steamboat, but Summit gave Palisade its closest game of the year and beat Battle Mountain.

Steamboat was beat up too, with receivers Beck Vanderbosch and Austin Moore on the sidelines. The pair saw a large portion of the passes from senior quarterback Jake Hamric. Partway through the third, senior quarterback Jake Hamric went down as well, sending in younger brother Jess Hamric to take the snaps.

Louden said the most special thing about this team is that it never gives up, which was evident in the following minutes.

Jesse kept the drive going, using a 30-yard pass to find Gedeon before earning his first touchdown pass of his varsity career with a 10-yard pass to Schott.

Steamboat kicked the ball off to the Tigers, but Schott intercepted the ball and ran it back for a touchdown, bringing the score to 48-27.

The fourth-quarter was a positive note on which to end the season and hinted at what the 2022 team could accomplish.

The Sailors’ 27 points were the most scored against Summit in a game the Tigert ended up winning. Even as things started to look ugly, the team stayed positive and moved on to the next play.

“We’re just having fun, keeping our heads up, be positive,” Lancaster said. “The other team might have wanted to demoralize us, but we keep our heads up and have fun and I don’t think they can do that.”

It was that attitude that made the difference, not just Friday, or this fall, but for the future.

“They are the change,” Jay said. “They’ve got this program on a winning track with a winning season and they’ve set the standard for future Steamboat teams.”

Summit 55, Steamboat Springs 27

S 28 14 6 7

SS 0 14 0 13

First quarter

S – John Schierholz 11 rush, Kyle Kimball kick, 7:57

S – Aidan Collins 15 rush, Kimball kick, 4:59

S – Collins 30 rush, Kimball kick, 3:17

S – Alex Sanchez Toquinto 1 rush, Kimball kick, 0:16

Second quarter

SS – Cade Gedeon 23 pass from Jake Hamric, Charlie Reisman kick, 9:16

S – 20 rush, Kimball kick, 2:54

SS – Cody Mousley 11 pass, Reisman kick, 1:55

S – Noe Blanco Guerra, 20 rush, 0:26

Third quarter

S – Philip Berezinski 22 rush, PAT no good, 8:51

Fourth quarter

SS – Ben Schott 10 pass from Jess Hamric, Reisman kick

SS – Schott interception return, kick no good, 10:24

S – Schierholz 3 rush, kick good, 3:55

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, W 28-15 Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, L 50-0 Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, W 27-7 Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, W 24-6 Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, W 20-17 Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, W 31-30 Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 28-27 Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, L 62-26 Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, L 41-7 Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, L 55-27

