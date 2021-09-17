Steamboat falls to Battle Mountain on the road





EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team took an early lead while facing Battle Mountain on the road Thursday night. Battle Mountain came back in the second half with a pair of unanswered goals for the 2-1 win.

Steamboat has now lost three games in a row after winning four straight earlier in the season.

Junior Cam Daly scored the Sailors’ lone goal about 18 minutes into the game. Steamboat freshman William Hayden took a corner kick from the near side, bending the ball toward the net. Daly timed his liftoff perfectly and headed the ball straight into the back of the net.

Forty-eight seconds into the second half, Battle Mountain tied the game. Sailors goalkeeper Charlie Welch cleared the ball to a teammate to his left, but a Huskies player intercepted the pass. He crossed to teammate Bryant Ramirez, who used his left foot to boot the ball past Welch.

Welch was extraordinary all evening. He faced pressure from Battle Mountain, not just in the form of shots, but in players getting in his space. Still, the netminder stayed poised and showed no fear in his ability to win the ball.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Unfortunately, he can’t win it every time. Welch, with his aggressive keeping style, ran toward an advancing Huskies attacker. He slid to block any potential shot, but the Battle Mountain player beat him to it, sending the ball around the Sailors and into the net. With that, the Huskies led 2-1 with a little over 16 minutes to play.

Three minutes later, Axel Kovach had a chance to tie it up, but his bullet of a shot was just wide of the net.

Welch stayed busy through the second half, stopping many shots that could have easily added to the Huskies’ advantage.

With 50 seconds left to play, Steamboat had its best shot of the entire second half. Charlie Reisman collected the ball in the box and tipped it into the air in front of the goal. Freshman Jeffrey Sturges got a head on the ball from about 10 feet out, but the ball bounced, giving the Huskies keeper time to react and make the save.

Steamboat next plays Tuesday against Vail Mountain at home.

Battle Mountain 2, Steamboat Springs 1

First half

SS – Cam Daly from William Hayden, 22:00

Second half

BM – Bryant Ramirez, 39:12

BM – Goal, 16:40

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1 Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2 Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1 Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.