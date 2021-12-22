Steamboat cross-country skiers win at junior national qualifier

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club cross-country skier Grey Barbier won the under-16 men's sprint at Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifying Race in Aspen last weekend.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club cross country skiers competed at Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National Qualifying Race in Aspen last weekend and performed well at all age levels.

The freestyle sprint race was Saturday, Dec. 18 with qualifying runs, quarterfinals, semifinals and a final with six racers.

Steamboat’s Trey Jones, 17, blasted through the qualifiers, flew through the semifinals and earned a spot in the finals alongside older under-18, under-20 and under-23 athletes. He maintained his poise and speed and ended up winning the age group. Dartmouth skier and SSWSC alum Wally Magill was third.

Steamboat’s Grace Zanni finished third in the U18/20 women’s final. Grey Barbier won the U16 final, followed by teammate Henry Magill, who took third in the boys U16 sprint. Steamboat skiers Grace Olexa and Kiri May competed in the girls U16 final, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

The younger athletes raced in a qualifier and one additional heat. Tig Loomis won both her races at the U14 level, while teammate Shea Rossi was second. Leah Miller was second in her final heat as well. As for the men, Charlie Wiedel took third, as did Quinn Dressen, and Colin Clark earned fifth.

Sawyer Landers won his U12 final heat, and teammate Fisher Beauregard was right behind him in second. Meanwhile, Quinn Loomis led the U12 girls with a win in her final heat, while Georgia Bishop had finishes of third and second, and Bella Blackwell took fifth in the final.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, skiers competed in individual classic races, battling the clock rather than nearby opponents.

The U18/20/23 young men competed in a 10-kilometer race, in which Magill earned second. Griff Rillos was third, Jones was fourth and Thomas Cooper earned 13th.

The U18/20 women raced a 5K, led by Zanni, who snagged fourth; Heidi Andre, who earned 17th; Karina Romanova in 18th; Ruby May in 19th; and Suzy Magill in 26th.

Barbier and Henry Magill were one and two in the U16 boys 5 kilometer race. Campbell McLaren finished fifth and Tristan Thrasher earned eighth. Nikita Andre led the U16 girls pack and earned third. May was fourth, Olexa took fifth, Alena Rossi finished 15th, while Norah Graham and Anna Rhodes were 18th and 23rd.

The U14 boys were paced by Colin Clark in 10th, followed by Dressen in 14th and Lynx Beauregard in 28th. Loomis won the U14 girls 2.5K, as Rossi was third.

At the U12 level, Landers was ninth in the boys race, as Fisher Beauregard was 10th. Georgia Bishop led the U12 girls, winning by a whopping 28 seconds. She was followed by teammate Klara Novotny in 12th and Blackwell in 15th.

