Steamboat boys winning streak comes to an end

After winning nine straight games, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team lost 43-42 to Glenwood Springs at home on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Demons slowly built a lead that grew to 41-22 after three quarters of play, forcing Steamboat to play from behind for the first time in a while.

Steamboat took on the challenge, outscoring the visiting team 20-2 in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap to one point. Unfortunately for the home team, time ran out before the Sailors could overtake Glenwood.

The Sailors girls didn’t have as close a conclusion, losing 39-22 to Glenwood Springs.

The girls have one game left against Eagle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 17. The Sailor boys will travel to take on Montrose before that, on Monday, Feb. 14.

Girls

Glenwood Springs 39, Steamboat Springs 22

Boys

Glenwood Springs 43, Steamboat Springs 42

GS 15 13 13 2 – 43

SS 12 6 4 20 – 42

