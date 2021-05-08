Steamboat boys win at Eagle Valley





GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs boys track and field team were the victors at the Eagle Valley Invite on Saturday.

Josh Hamilton won the 200-meter race with a time of 23.58 and Thomas Lewer won the 800 with a time of 2:07.32. Bowden Tumminello was right behind him in second.

The Sailor boys also won the 4×200 and 4×400 relays and took third in the 4×800 relays.

In the field events, Casey Wolf won triple jump, and Hamilton took second in long jump.

The girls were strong in the field events as Rachel Spitzley won high jump, Annika Ort won pole vault and Lauren Parks won triple jump.

Steamboat’s girls finished second in the team standings.

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 145. 2. Battle Mountain 136. 3. Eagle Valley 107.

100: 1. Sam Koontz, BM, 11.86. 19. Tommy Hagney, SS, 13.44. 24. George Slowey, SS, 15.51. 25. Jason Heid, SS, 15.85.

200: 1. Josh Hamilton, SS, 23.58. 16. Slowey, SS, 33.67.

400: 1. William Berkheimer, GS, 54.21. 2. Jameson Tracy, SS, 54.33. 3. Casey Wolf, SS, 57.59. 5. Layton Morrison, SS, 1:00.79 6. Justin Heid, SS, 1:03.15.

800: 1. Thomas Lewer, SS, 2:07.32. 2. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:08.31. 6. James Lahrman, SS, 2:22.82. 14. Robert Rusher 2:40.5. 16. Michael Hagney, SS, 2:48.85.

1600: 1. Gage Nielsen, EV, 4:40.45. 2. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 4:40.84. 9. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 5:18.39. 10. Xander Dalke, SS, 5:24.43. 16. Trevor Harms, SS, 5:49.53. 21. Thomas Miller, SS, 6:37.04.

3200: 1. Porter Middaugh, BM, 10:51.49.

110 hurdles: 1. Taber Uyehara, GS, 16.14.

300 hurdles: 1. Ale Angeles, GS, 43.48. 8. Thomas Miller, SS, 1:05.12.

4×100: 1. Battle Mountain 46.43.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:35.86. 2. Battle Mountain 1:36.59.

4×400: 1. Steamboat Springs 3:45.89. 2. Eagle Valley 3:48.8.

4×800: 1. Glenwood Springs 9:32.93. 3. Steamboat Springs 9:57.3.

High jump: 1. Julian Alcantara, RF, 5-7. 4. Tommy Hagney, SS, 4-11.

Pole vault: 1. Quin McCarroll, EV, 11-0.

Long jump: 1. Roshawn Reid, BM, 20-2. 2. Hamilton, SS, 18-8. 3. Lahrman, SS, 17-8.5. 5. Tracy, SS, 17-3.5.

Triple jump: 1. Casey Wolf, SS, 37-9. 3. Sawyer Ryan, SS, 29-2.25.

Shot put: 1. Trace Hobbs, EV, 39-3. 5. Morrison, SS, 32-1. 6. Cole Moon, SS, 31-9. 11. Harms, SS, 25-11. 12. Kai Lancaster, SS, 25-8.5. 15. Henry Dismuke, SS, 21-10.5.

Discus: 1. Hobbs, EV, 138-6.5. 3. Tracy, SS, 101-6. 4. Moon, SS, 84-10.5. 6. Lancaster, SS, 74-11.5. 8. Dismuke, SS, 69-10.75.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 190.5. 2. Steamboat Springs 129. 3. Eagle Valley 114.

100: 1. Alden Pennington, BM, 13.33. 2. Elise Colby, SS, 13.6. 10. Lauren Parks, SS, 14.29. 23. Annika Ort, SS, 15.28. 25. Ana Stevens, SS, 15.52. 30. Skylar Cason, SS, 16.43.

200: 1. Lily Nieslanik, RF, 27.88. 2. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 28.14. 14. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 32.09. 16. Katie Castor, SS, 32.39. 20. Jordan Ward, SS, 33.96. 21. Amelie Wild, SS, 36.16.

400: 1. Presley Smith, BM, 1:04.96. 4. Mackenzie Cuevas, SS, 1:11.54. 7. Alex Hanna, SS, 1:14.12.

800: 1. Samantha Blair, EV, 2:26.51.

1600: 1. Blair, EVE, 5:23.23.

3200: 1. Milaina Almonte, BM, 12:55.68. 3. Sidney Barbier, SS, 14:15.44.

100 hurdles: 1. Emma Reeder, BM, 17.62. 4. Kendra Sollars, SS, 20.74. 8. Stevens, SS, 21.35.

300 hurdles: 1. Reeder, BM, 51.58. 9. Sollars, SS, 1:01.91.

4×100: 1. Battle Mountain 53.97. 5. Steamboat Springs 1:00.64.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:51.32. 2. Battle Mountain 1:55.21.

4×400: 1. Battle Mountain 4:28.8.

4×800: 1. Battle Mountain 10:19.88.

Medley: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:56.84. 2. Eagle Valley 2:11.53. 3. Steamboat Springs B 2:14.08.

High jump: 1. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-5.

Pole vault: 1. Annika Ort, SS, 6-6.

Long jump: 1. Lily Nieslanik, RF, 16-9. 2. Marcada Baker, SS, 14-10.25. 3. Parks, SS, 14-8.25.

Triple jump: 1. Parks, SS, 31-11.5. 4. Katie Castor, SS, 26-6.5.

Shot put: 1. Augustine Hancock, BM, 32-1. 3. Elise Colby, SS, 21-6.5. 4. Ort, SS, 20-1.25. 5. Cason, SS, 19-5.5. 6. Parks, SS, 19-4.5.

Discus: 1. Hancock, BM, 101-8.5. 4. Cason, SS, 52-2.

