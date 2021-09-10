Steamboat boys tennis shows great improvement at Durango
DURANGO — In a triangular tournament at Durango, the Steamboat Springs boys tennis team won 4-3 over Durango and Central High Schools.
No. 1 singles player Nash Whittington won both his matches in straight sets, dominating his Durango opponent 6-0, 6-2. He also defeated his Central opponent 6-1, 6-1.
Gabe Gray, the No. 2 singles player, was just as successful, winning 6-1, 6-5 over Durango and 6-1, 6-3 over Central.
The No. 2 doubles pairing of Kyle Saunders and Wiley Cotter also won both their matches, 6-4, 6-3 over Durango and 6-1, 6-3 over Central.
In the No. 3 singles spot, Beck Myklusch, was 1-1. He lost against Durango in a tight battle, 6-4, 6-5. He dominated Central 6-0, 6-2.
The team is at a Western Slope Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Steamboat Springs 4, Durango 3
Singles: 1. Nash Whittington win 6-0, 6-2. 2. Gabe Gray win 6-1, 7-5.3. Beck Myklusch lose 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Liam Siefken and Xander Dalke lose 6-3, 5-7, 4-10. 2. Kyle Saunders and Wiley Cotter win 6-4, 6-3. 3. Eli Ince and Caleb Groemmeck win 6-2, 7-5. 4. Fisher St. John and Michael Lake lost 6-3, 6-4.
Steamboat Springs 4, Central 3
Singles: 1. Whittington win 6-1, 6-1. 2. Gray win 6-1, 6-3. 3. Myklusch win 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Siefken and Dalke lose 6-4, 6-4. 2. Saunders and Cotter win 6-1, 6-3. 3. Ince and Groemmeck lose 4-6, 6-2, 6-10. 4. St. John and Lake lose 4-6, 6-1, 7-10.
Aug. 19 - at Central Grand Junction
Aug. 20-21 - at Fruita Monument
Aug. 27 - at Loveland, 2nd
Sept. 9 - at Durango, Steamboat Springs 4, Durango 3 and Steamboat Springs 4, Central 3
Sept. 10-11 - at Grand Junction
Sept. 18 - vs. Rocky Mountain
Sept. 25 - at Aspen Triangular
Oct. 2 - vs. Kent Denver, Ponderosa
