Steamboat boys, Soroco girls host playoff games Tuesday night

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Playoff basketball is here, and two Routt County teams are ranked high enough to host first-round games Tuesday.
The No. 6 Steamboat Springs High School boys team will host No. 27 Wheat Ridge at 6 p.m. Steamboat finished the season 14-0, while Wheat Ridge is 8-5.
Don’t let the seeding fool you. The Farmers are tough. They are a high-scoring team, averaging 59 points per game. The Sailors are averaging 56 points per game. Come playoffs, anything can happen.
In Oak Creek, the No. 11 Soroco High School girls team will host No. 22 Yuma at 6 p.m.
Soroco concluded the season 10-2, and Yuma is 4-10. Watch out for Indians senior Ema Richardson, who puts up 13 points and nine rebounds per game.
