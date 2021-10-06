Steamboat boys soccer falls to Eagle Valley
GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team traveled to take on Eagle Valley on Tuesday night where it fell 2-0.
Steamboat, who previously lost 2-1 to Eagle Valley at home, kept the game 0-0 through one half.
The Devils scored two goals in the second half, though, and Steamboat couldn’t get any offense going.
This was the first time this season the Sailors were shut out.
Eagle Valley 2, Steamboat Springs 0
• SS 0 0 – 0
• EV 0 2 – 2
Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1
Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1
Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0
Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT)
Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT)
Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1
Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2
Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1
Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, T 2-2
Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 4-3
Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, W 5-1
Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, L 2-0
Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.
