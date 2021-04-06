Steamboat boys soccer defeats Rifle

A wall of Steamboat Springs soccer players try to block a free kick during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. The Sailors won 1-0. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team won 1-0 over Rifle at home on Tuesday evening. The win comes after three straight losses over the last week. The team is now 4-4.

Reece John scored the lone goal off an assist from Charlie Reisman with 3:02 left in the first half.

The team next plays Saturday against Eagle Valley at 11 a.m.

Steamboat Springs freshman Charlie Reisman battles a Bear for the ball during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs player Reece John keeps the ball away from a Bear player during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Devon John keeps himself between the ball and the goal during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



A Steamboat Springs player keeps the ball inbounds during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs' Reece John tries to keep the ball inbounds during a game against Rifle on at Gardner Field on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1 April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0 April 6 - versus Rifle, W 1-0 April 10 - versus Eagle Valley, 11 a.m. April 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

