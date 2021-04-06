Steamboat boys soccer defeats Rifle
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team won 1-0 over Rifle at home on Tuesday evening. The win comes after three straight losses over the last week. The team is now 4-4.
Reece John scored the lone goal off an assist from Charlie Reisman with 3:02 left in the first half.
The team next plays Saturday against Eagle Valley at 11 a.m.
March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0
March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2
March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1
March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2
March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1
April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0
April 6 - versus Rifle, W 1-0
April 10 - versus Eagle Valley, 11 a.m.
April 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
