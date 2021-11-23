Steamboat boys ranked No. 10 in state ahead of season

Steamboat Springs High School junior Cade Gedeon, 2021 graduate Jake Kreissig, senior Kellen Adams and senior Parker Lindquist close in on an Eagle Valley player during a 2021 game. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



In recent years, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team hasn’t just been good. They’ve been really good, making the playoffs every year since 2004. Last year, the team went 14-0 in the regular season, won a pair of playoff games and then lost in the great eight.

The Sailors may have lost seven seniors from that successful 2021 team, but hopefully, they didn’t lose any talent. Of course, those who graduated were talented but so are the young men who make up the varsity roster this year.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll have a solid team this year,” said head coach Michael Vandahl. “Every year is a brand new year. Last year was fun, and it’s fun to look back on, but this is completely new. We’ve got some guys coming back from last year that got a lot of experience over the last couple years. That’s going to help.”

Seniors Kellen Adams, Parker Lindquist and Ben Bogan have varsity experience, as does junior Cade Gedeon. That core should be more than enough to guide the team through any chemistry-building, team-bonding, rust-shaking phases.

“I think we do have some chemistry. We’ve been working a lot in the offseason and throughout the summer,” Adams said. “I think we’ll have good chemistry when the season comes. Chemistry is important so we know where we’re all going to move to. If we have chemistry playing together, we’re going to be more loose.”

Adams and Gedeon have the most experience of the group and are both point guards. Adams will miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, so Gedeon will be running the offense through the beginning of the season.

Lindquist came off the bench last year and took advantage of every minute he spent on the court. Bogan is an athletic and large presence on the floor and will help the Steamboat defense execute at the level Vandahl expects.

“I think we might spread teams out a little bit more,” Vandahl said. “We’ll always have our base of fundamentals and what we pride ourselves on defense, moving the ball on offense. I think we can really spread teams out this year, and our shooting’s pretty good.”

Steamboat Springs boys basketball roster Seniors: Daniel Raper, Kellen Adams, Clark Derning, Ben Bogan, Parker Lindquist Juniors: Austin Moore, Ethan Hoy, Cade Gedeon, Jay Phillips Sophomores: Brady Adams, Charlie Reisman, Cole Campbell, Hunter DeWolfe

Hopefully, the team can get past any early-season issues quickly. The Sailors are ranked No. 10 among 4A teams and are scheduled to play three of the top 4A teams and two of the top 3A teams this year. Vandahl said the rankings don’t mean much, but they still mean something.

“We’ve got a really tough schedule,” Vandahl said. “But we’re excited. That’s kind of how we want it. It’ll get us ready for the playoffs, hopefully.”

Steamboat will take on No. 9 Holy Family and No. 8 Golden the first weekend of December. The next weekend, they will face the No. 5 3A team in Colorado Academy, then play 3A No. 6 Aspen in early January. The biggest challenge will likely be Montrose, the 4A No. 3 team. Steamboat will travel to face Montrose for one of the last games of the season on Feb. 14.

Lindquist said the Sailors should have one of the best defenses in the state and have the ability to make another postseason run.

“I believe we can go deep in the playoffs,” he said. “Just as deep as last year. I believe in our team.”

The season opens at home Nov. 30 against Moffat County, which is always a high intensity rivalry game with huge crowds.

Steamboat Springs boys basketball 2022 Nov. 30 - vs. Moffat County, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 - at Golden Dec. 3-4 - at D’Evelyn Dec. 9-11 - Steamboat Shootout Jan. 6 - at Coal Ridge Jan. 8 - vs. Northfield, 3 p.m. Jan. 11 - vs. Aspen, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 - vs. Palisade, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 - vs. Rifle, 2 p.m. Jan. 20 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 - at Summit, 2 p.m. Feb. 2 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 - at Rifle, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 - at Palisade, 2 p.m. Feb. 8 - vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Feb. 12 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m. Feb. 14 - at Montrose, 6 p.m. Feb. 17 - vs. Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

