Steamboat boys lacrosse wins close game over Vail Mountain





VAIL — The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team is now 5-3 after earning a huge 7-6 win over Vail Mountain on Friday.

Andrew Kempers earned eight ground balls. The other team had about 20. His ability to win ground balls helped his team maintain possession and win.

Vail Mountain led 4-3 at the half. Steamboat’s Jackson Metzler locked down one of the Gore Rangers best players to come back and win what head coach Niell Redfern said was the team’s best game all season.

Goalkeeper River King saved 12 of 18 shots on net from the Gore Rangers.

Steamboat was coming off a 13-3 loss against Eagle Valley on Wednesday. The team hasn’t lost two games in a row this season.

The Sailors host Summit on Thursday, a team they defeated 11-3 more than a week ago. Then, Steamboat concludes the season with senior night at home against Battle Mountain next Saturday. The last time the Sailors and Huskies met, the dogs came out on top 6-5 in overtime.

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4 May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9 May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT) May 18 - versus Eagle Valley, W 9-8 May 22 - versus Aspen, W 10-7 May 24 - versus Summit, W 11-3 June 2 - at Eagle Valley, L 13-3 June 4 - at Vail Mountain, W 7-6 June 10 - at Summit June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

