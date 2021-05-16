Steamboat boys lacrosse loses tough game in overtime to Battle Mountain





EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School lacrosse team was tied with Battle Mountain after regulation Thursday. In overtime, the Huskies were the victor, 6-5.

Steamboat is now 1-2 overall.

The Sailors next play on Tuesday, at home, against Eagle Valley.

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4 May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9 May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT) May 18 - versus Eagle Valley May 22 - versus Aspen June 2 - at Eagle Valley June 4 - at Vail Mountain June 10 - at Summit June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

