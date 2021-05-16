 Steamboat boys lacrosse loses tough game in overtime to Battle Mountain | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat boys lacrosse loses tough game in overtime to Battle Mountain

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  


EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School lacrosse team was tied with Battle Mountain after regulation Thursday. In overtime, the Huskies were the victor, 6-5.

Steamboat is now 1-2 overall.

The Sailors next play on Tuesday, at home, against Eagle Valley.

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule

May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4

May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9

May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT)

May 18 - versus Eagle Valley

May 22 - versus Aspen

June 2 - at Eagle Valley

June 4 - at Vail Mountain

June 10 - at Summit

June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more