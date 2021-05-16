Steamboat boys lacrosse loses tough game in overtime to Battle Mountain
EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School lacrosse team was tied with Battle Mountain after regulation Thursday. In overtime, the Huskies were the victor, 6-5.
Steamboat is now 1-2 overall.
The Sailors next play on Tuesday, at home, against Eagle Valley.
May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4
May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9
May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT)
May 18 - versus Eagle Valley
May 22 - versus Aspen
June 2 - at Eagle Valley
June 4 - at Vail Mountain
June 10 - at Summit
June 12 - versus Battle Mountain
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
