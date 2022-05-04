Steamboat boys lacrosse loses close game to Vail Mountain

The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team suffered a tough 10-8 loss to Vail Mountian on the road on Tuesday, May 3.

The Sailors are now 5-9 overall and 3-6 against Western Slope teams. This is the first year since 2008 that the boys lacrosse team won’t have a winning record.

Steamboat concludes its season at Aspen on Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.