 Steamboat boys lacrosse falls in close matchup | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat boys lacrosse falls in close matchup

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team faceoff man Reeves Kirby wins possession for his team during a game against Thompson Valley on Friday, March 25 at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team is now 3-4 on the year following a tough 12-10 loss to No. 5 Air Academy on Saturday, April 2.

Steamboat Springs led 7-6 at the half, but the Kadets surged in the third quarter. Air Academy scored five goals in the third while keeping the Sailors off the board.

Steamboat attempted a comeback in the fourth with three goals, but couldn’t close the gap.

The Sailors traveled to take on Evergreen on Tuesday, April 5. The team will also host Vail Mountain on Thursday, April 7.

No. 5 Air Academy 12, No. 17 Steamboat Springs 10

AA 3 3 5 1 – 12

SS 3 4 0 3 – 10

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more