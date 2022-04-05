Steamboat boys lacrosse falls in close matchup

Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team faceoff man Reeves Kirby wins possession for his team during a game against Thompson Valley on Friday, March 25 at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team is now 3-4 on the year following a tough 12-10 loss to No. 5 Air Academy on Saturday, April 2.

Steamboat Springs led 7-6 at the half, but the Kadets surged in the third quarter. Air Academy scored five goals in the third while keeping the Sailors off the board.

Steamboat attempted a comeback in the fourth with three goals, but couldn’t close the gap.

The Sailors traveled to take on Evergreen on Tuesday, April 5. The team will also host Vail Mountain on Thursday, April 7.

No. 5 Air Academy 12, No. 17 Steamboat Springs 10

AA 3 3 5 1 – 12

SS 3 4 0 3 – 10

