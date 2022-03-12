Steamboat boys lacrosse earns overtime victory over Aspen
The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team kicked off the season with an 11-10 victory in overtime against Aspen on Saturday, March 12.
The Sailors led 5-3 at halftime thanks to goals from Kellen Adams, Ben Schott, Finn Rodgers, Brady Grove and Christopher Faunce.
However, Aspen came into the second half roaring. Two goals in the first four minutes tied the game before freshman Tucker Devlin put the skiers up 6-5.
Sailors sophomore Brady Grove answered 90 seconds later with a goal to tie the game at six late in the third quarter.
The teams exchanged goals until the game was tied at nine. A big save from Steamboat goaltender Baden Park kept Aspen off the board and gave the Sailors the ball with just a couple minutes left to play in the game.
Grove scored to put Steamboat up 10-9 with just 1:23 left on the clock. Aspen’s Nate Thomas tied the game yet again with 34 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Reeves Kirby won Steamboat possession and, just 39 seconds into the four-minute overtime period, the Sailors scored.
Evan Ellis ran to the goaltender’s left, then cross passed to Christopher Faunce, waiting to the goalie’s right. With a flick of the wrist, Faunce gave Steamboat the win.
Steamboat Springs 11, Aspen 10 (OT)
SS 2 3 2 3 1- 11
A 1 2 3 4 0 – 10
First quarter
SS – Kellen Adams, 8:26
SS – Ben Schott, 3:56
A – Nate Thomas, 3:19
Second quarter
A – Judd Gurtman, 10:09
SS – Finn Rodgers, 8:52
A – Brady Haisfield, 4:00
SS – Brady Grove, 3:25
SS – Christopher Faunce, 2:11
Third quarter
A – Tucker Devlin, 8:28
A – Gurtman, 7:55
A – Devlin, 4:57
SS – Grove, 3:33
SS – Faunce, 0:13
Fourth quarter
A – Aspen, 11:51
SS – Tommy Meissner, 11:01
A – Nicholas Godomsky, 8:21
SS – Adams, 6:43
A – Haisfield, 5:47
SS – Grove, 1:23
A – Thomas, 0:34
Overtime
SS – Faunce, 3:21
