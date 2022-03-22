Steamboat boys lacrosse drops first game of the season to Battle Mountain
Battle Mountain served the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team its first loss of the season on Friday, March 18. The Sailors fell 10-6 to the Huskies and move to 2-1 on the season.
Steamboat is ranked No. 2 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI, behind Battle Mountain. However, in the coaches poll that came out on Monday, March 21, Steamboat is ranked No. 7, while the Huskies are not ranked. Steamboat traveled to take on No. 9 Eagle Valley Tuesday night and will host Thompson Valley, who is no longer ranked, on Friday, March 25.
Battle Mountain 10, Steamboat Springs 6
