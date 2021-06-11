Steamboat boys lacrosse defeats Summit 15-1





BRECKENRIDGE — The Steamboat Springs boys high school lacrosse team defeated Summit 15-1 on Thursday evening, bringing its record to 6-3 on the year.

The Sailors led 10-0 at half time, giving River King his first shutout, since he didn’t return in the second half. Steamboat outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the second half.

Andrew Kempers led the team with eight ground balls, helping Steamboat dominate possession time.

Earlier in the season, the teams played a more competitive game that saw Steamboat win 11-3.

Summit lost a large amount of its seniors so Steamboat knew it would be less competitive.

The Sailors wrap up their season at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. when they will celebrate their seniors.

Steamboat Springs 15, Summit 1

S 0 0 0 1 – 1

SS 6 4 3 2 – 15

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4 May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9 May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT) May 18 - versus Eagle Valley, W 9-8 May 22 - versus Aspen, W 10-7 May 24 - versus Summit, W 11-3 June 2 - at Eagle Valley, L 13-3 June 4 - at Vail Mountain, W 7-6 June 10 - at Summit, W 15-1 June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.