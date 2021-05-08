 Steamboat boys lacrosse defeats Aspen on the road | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat boys lacrosse defeats Aspen on the road

Shelby Reardon
  

Aspen High School boys lacrosse hosts Steamboat Springs on Friday, May 7, 2021, on the AHS turf. The Sailors won, 12-9. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

ASPEN — The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Aspen on Friday and returned home with a 12-9 victory, bringing its record to 1-1.

Thanks to two quick goals to start the second, Steamboat led 6-3 at the half.

Aidan Story provided an offensive onslaught, or what head coach Neill Redfern described as a highlight reel of shooting. Reeves Kirby was also unstoppable, winning 15 of his 24 face offs.

“He dominated so much that the other team had to use a long pole against him early in the game,” said Redfern via email. “He helped us out tremendously and we expect that from him, he is a huge asset.”

Story had four goals and an assist, while Jack Becker had three goals and three assists.

Redfern also noted Hayden Magnuson’s play. While all his efforts may not show up on the stat sheet, it’s his passes and decisions that lead to goals. He did score two goals for himself, though, while Kellen Adams, Tommy Meissner, Ryan Hoffman and Luke St. John each contributed one goal.

Offense wasn’t even the main culprit for the win. Redfern was most impressed by his team’s ability to ride, or pressure Aspen on defense and force them to make quick passes and rash decisions.

The team does have to work on clearing ground balls in front of the net though, as a few wins in the crease made for some easy Aspen goals. Other than that, goaltender River King had another excellent game.

Steamboat next plays May 13 at Battle Mountain.

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule

May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4

May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9

May 13 - at Battle Mountain

May 15 - versus Summit

May 18 - versus Eagle Valley

May 22 - versus Aspen

June 2 - at Eagle Valley

June 4 - at Vail Mountain

June 10 - at Summit

June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

