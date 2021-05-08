Steamboat boys lacrosse defeats Aspen on the road
ASPEN — The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Aspen on Friday and returned home with a 12-9 victory, bringing its record to 1-1.
Thanks to two quick goals to start the second, Steamboat led 6-3 at the half.
Aidan Story provided an offensive onslaught, or what head coach Neill Redfern described as a highlight reel of shooting. Reeves Kirby was also unstoppable, winning 15 of his 24 face offs.
“He dominated so much that the other team had to use a long pole against him early in the game,” said Redfern via email. “He helped us out tremendously and we expect that from him, he is a huge asset.”
Story had four goals and an assist, while Jack Becker had three goals and three assists.
Redfern also noted Hayden Magnuson’s play. While all his efforts may not show up on the stat sheet, it’s his passes and decisions that lead to goals. He did score two goals for himself, though, while Kellen Adams, Tommy Meissner, Ryan Hoffman and Luke St. John each contributed one goal.
Offense wasn’t even the main culprit for the win. Redfern was most impressed by his team’s ability to ride, or pressure Aspen on defense and force them to make quick passes and rash decisions.
The team does have to work on clearing ground balls in front of the net though, as a few wins in the crease made for some easy Aspen goals. Other than that, goaltender River King had another excellent game.
Steamboat next plays May 13 at Battle Mountain.
May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4
May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9
May 13 - at Battle Mountain
May 15 - versus Summit
May 18 - versus Eagle Valley
May 22 - versus Aspen
June 2 - at Eagle Valley
June 4 - at Vail Mountain
June 10 - at Summit
June 12 - versus Battle Mountain
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Palisade serves Steamboat baseball 2 tough losses
PALISADE — To open the 2021 season, the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team traveled to known regional powerhouse Palisade.