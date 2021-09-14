Steamboat boys golf wins at home for first time in over 10 years

Steamboat Springs golfer Colin Kagan tees off on a hole at the Steamboat Sailor Invitational at Haymaker Golf Course on Tuesday.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team gathered around the green of the 18th hole at Haymaker Golf Course, refreshing the Colorado High School Activities Association golf app to see who won. The Sailors were tied with Vail Mountain for the lead with one Gore Ranger left to update his score from the last two holes.

All of a sudden, with a refresh, the team and nearby parents react with excitement. Sailors junior Parker Moline inputted his score and moved into second. He shot a 75 at the Sailor Invitational, his personal best. His career day put four Sailors in the top 10 and helped Steamboat win the home event.

Moline’s 75 not only got him second place but a new set of clubs.

“I had a bet with my grandpa that if I shot in the 70s once this year, I’d get new clubs,” he said. “I will get them because of today.”

Most golfers were updating their scores after each hole, so the individual and team standings were changing in real time. However, Moline’s score didn’t appear on the app until the very end because everyone in his group couldn’t access the app. So not only was no one aware how Moline was doing, he was in the dark about everyone else as well.

He said the mystery definitely helped him Tuesday.

“It boosted my confidence a bit more,” he said. “I can go shoot a better round next time.”

Steamboat head coach Andrew Donner said it was the first time in his 11 years of coaching the team that the Sailors have won at home.

Moline’s score may have come out of nowhere Tuesday, but Donner said the junior’s talent hasn’t been hidden by any means.

“I’ve been waiting for him to shoot a score like this for a really long time,” Donner said. “He can hit the ball. He can do all these things. It’s the first time he really put it together.”

Junior Colin Kagan also shot a 75 and earned second. He shot one under on the front nine but missed a few short putts on the back nine. Still, he’s been part of a consistent core of varsity players who will go to regionals next week.

Senior Travis Seitz’s day was the opposite of Kagan’s. Seitz had a rough front nine, shooting five strokes over par. He found his game on the back nine, though, shooting one under par for a total of 76. He finished sixth on the day.

“It was pretty scrappy,” Seitz said. “I just kept hooking the ball and going left and couldn’t figure out the greens for a while. … It was just kind of a scrappy 76.”

On Monday, Seitz used a 73 to win at the Bulldog Invite in Moffat County, aiding the Sailors in the team victory.

“Yesterday and today were pretty much like night and day even though it’s a three-stroke difference,” Seitz said.

Moline wasn’t the only Sailor to have a record day. Freshman Jack Fisher shot an 81 to take 17th Tuesday, and Charlie Thompson, a junior, finished third on Monday with a 77.

With one week until regionals, Seitz said he’d give the Sailors an A for their performance this season. Steamboat has finished first or second in seven of its nine events. The boys finished third and fourth on those two other occasions.

Now, all that’s left for the varsity players is regionals at Cobble Creek in Montrose next Tuesday. To qualify for state as a team, they’ll have to finish first or second. Individuals qualify by placing in the top 10, not including those qualifying with the top two teams.

Jeremy Nolting and Michael Dinapoli, who will attend regionals with Seitz and Kagan, have been nothing if not consistent. Nolting shot a 77 on Monday and Tuesday, and Dinapoli earned an 81 and 80.

“We’re trending up,” Donner said.

Sailors Invite

Team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 228. 2. Vail Mountain 229. 3. Eagle Valley 231. 4. Basalt 240. 5. Summit 249. 5. Aspen 249. 5. Palisade 249. 8. Battle Mountain 269. 9. Moffat County 271. 10. Rifle 273. 11. Cedaredge 279. 12. Vail Christian 302. 13. Meeker 312.

Top 10: 1. Tiki Jaffe, VM, 73. 2. Garrett Exelbert, B, 75. 2. Parker Moline, SS, 75. 2. Gunther Soltvedt, EV, 75. 2. Colin Kagan, SS, 75. 6. Travis Seitz, SS, 76. 6. Ricky Ahlquist 76. 6. Jake Crawford, EV, 76. 6. Felix Gruner, VM, 76. 10. Brysen Harris, C, 77. 10. Jeremy Nolting 77.

Sailors finishers: 13. Michael Dinapoli 80. 17. Jack Fisher 81. 29. Charlie Thompson 86. 39. Logan Spiegel 90.49. Dawson Holmes 96. 64. Alex Johnson 106. 67. Henry Dismuke 110. 69. Leyton Riley 114. 71. Jake Genereux 116. 80. Finn Franklin 131. 81. Gavin Murphy 134.

Monday, Sept. 13

Bulldog Invite

Team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 231. 2. Vail Mountain 234. 3. Palisade 244. 4. Aspen 247. 5. Summit 253. 6. Rifle 269. 7. Moffat County 284. 8. Battle Mountain 285. 9. Meeker 295. 10. Eagle Valley 298. 11. Cedaredge 308. 12. Coal Ridge 335.

Top 10: 1. Travis Seitz, SS, 73. 2. Tike Jaffe, VM, 76. 3. Stewie Bruce, VM, 77. 3. Charlie Thompson, SS, 77. 3. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 77. 6. Miles Butera, A, 78. 7. Peter Hanks, M, 80. 7. Alex Morrall, P, 80. 9. Michael Dinapoli 81. 9. Hunter Salani, VM, 81. 9. Joe Morgan, P, 81.

Sailors finishers: 13. Colin Kagan 82. 23. Logan Spiegel 87. 27. Jack Fisher 88. 44. Parker Moline 97. 54. Alex Johnson 110. 64. Jake Generous 125. 70. Leyton Riley 133.

Aug. 11-12 at Montrose, 3rd and 2nd Aug. 16 - at Aspen, 2nd Aug. 17 - at River Valley Ranch, 1st Aug. 24 - at Eagle Valley, 2nd Aug. 31 - Bears Invitational, 4th Sept. 7 - Vail Mountain School Invitational, 2nd Sept. 13 - at Moffat County, 1st Sept. 14 - home event at Haymaker, 1st Sept. 16 - Keystone Ranch Invitational Sept. 21 - Regionals at Montrose

