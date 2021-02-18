Steamboat boys defeat Moffat County on the road
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team won 56-35 at Moffat County on Wednesday night.
The Sailors hopped out to an 11-2 lead, but the Bulldogs closed the gap to 24-18 at the half. Another strong third quarter helped Steamboat put the game away though.
Steamboat is now 7-0 and is No. 1 in the 4A RPI standings.
The Sailors play next on the road at Glenwood Springs on Friday.
Steamboat Springs 56, Moffat County 35
SS 11 13 19 13 – 56
MC 2 16 6 11 – 35
