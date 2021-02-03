Steamboat boys basketball team wins season opener against Rifle





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In its first game of the season the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team defeated Rifle on the road 39-25.

The team showed that having to quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 did nothing to slow them down. Senior Eric Pollert led the Sailors with 14 points, while junior Kellen Adams added 6. Seniors Jackson Metzler and Jake Kreissig added 5 points each.

The Steamboat girls team fell 52-32 to Rifle. After a very slow first half, the Sailors netted 29 of their 32 points in the second half, led by senior Erica Simmons, who scored 11 points.

“The girls put together an amazing second half,” said head coach George Ibarra in a text. “With so many new players, they are still trying to figure each other out. Very proud of their effort.”

Steamboat next plays Saturday at home against Palisade.

Boys

Steamboat Springs 39, Rifle 25

SS 15 0 10 14 – 39

R 12 0 4 9 – 25

Scoring: SS, Eric Pollert 14, Kellen Adams 6, Jackson Metzler 5, Jakob Kreissig 5, Carter Reistad 4, Cade Gedeon 3, Parker Lindquist 2.

Girls

Rifle 52, Steamboat Springs 32

Scoring: Erica Simmons 11, Belize B. 7, Mollie Brown 5, Josey Foote 4, Reina Bomberski 2, Kenna Harrison 2, Grace Harper 1.

