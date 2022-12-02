Steamboat boys basketball drops season opener
Opening the season against Lutheran, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team suffered a 62-35 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1, during a tournament at Golden High School.
The team struggled to put up points and made just 40% of its shots on the floor while Steamboat sophomore Jeffrey Sturges led the Sailors in scoring with 11 points including three 3-pointers.
The 0-1 Sailors have a tough schedule to begin the season and will continue tournament play with games against Vista Peak and Sierra to close out the weekend.
Lutheran 62, Steamboat Springs 35
