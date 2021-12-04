Steamboat boys basketball drop close games at tournament
DENVER — The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is now 1-3 after suffering a trio tough losses at the D’Evelyn tournament over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Thursday started strong as the Sailors held a 27-23 lead over Golden at halftime, but a tough first half gave Golden a 62-52 win. Steamboat scored just six points in the third quarter, where the team normally shines. Golden finished the victory with a 24-point fourth quarter.
On Friday, Steamboat took on D’Evelyn and fell 54-49. The Sailors had a double-digit lead at one point, but D’Evelyn fought back for the win.
On Saturday, the Sailors lost an oddly low scoring contest to Holy Family, 44-24. They didn’t score double digits in any quarter.
Steamboat plays in another tournament next weekend and will search for its second win of the season.
Golden 62, Steamboat Springs 52
SS 11 16 6 19 – 52
G 12 10 16 24 – 62
D’Evelyn 54, Steamboat Springs 49
SS: Parker Lindquist 14, Cade Gedeon 8, Ethan Hoy 8, Daniel Raper 7
Holy Family 44, Steamboat Springs 24
SS 5 4 6 9 – 24
HF 6 12 16 10 – 44
Nov. 30 - vs. Moffat County, W 56-52
Dec. 2 - at Golden, L 62-52
Dec. 3 - at D’Evelyn, L 54-49
Dec. 4 - at Holy Family, L 44-24
Dec. 9-11 - Steamboat Shootout
Jan. 6 - at Coal Ridge
Jan. 8 - vs. Northfield, 3 p.m.
Jan. 11 - vs. Aspen, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Palisade, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 - vs. Rifle, 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at Summit, 2 p.m.
Feb. 2 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 - at Rifle, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at Palisade, 2 p.m.
Feb. 8 - vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m.
Feb. 14 - at Montrose, 6 p.m.
Feb. 17 - vs. Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
