Steamboat baseball outhits Battle Mountain in doubleheader loss

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team had one goal in a doubleheader against Battle Mountain on Saturday, May 7: stay competitive.

The Sailors certainly fulfilled that, losing two games but by close scores of 8-5 and 15-11.

In game one, the Huskies led 2-1 after one inning and scored three in the third to earn a 5-1 advantage. Steamboat answered though, scoring two in the third to keep it close. The teams exchanged one-run innings to close out the game.

Steamboat outhit Battle Mountain 12-9, but had four errors compared to the Huskies’ three.

Game two saw the Huskies jump out to a 12-2 lead after two innings. Steamboat came back thanks to four runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. All the while, Battle Mountain added three more runs in the fourth to keep the lead.

Once again, the Sailors recorded more hits than the Huskies, 12 compared to their eight. However, Steamboat had six errors while Battle Mountain had two.

Battle Mountain 8, Steamboat Springs 5

BM 203 110 1 – 8 9 3

SS 102 010 1 – 5 12 4

Battle Mountain 15, Steamboat Springs 11

SS 204 130 1 – 11 12 6

BM 1020 300 X – 15 8 2

