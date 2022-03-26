Steamboat baseball drops back-to-back games at Eagle Valley





The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team traveled to Eagle Valley on Saturday, March 25, and lost both games, by scores of 9-5 and 6-4, to the league opponent.

Game one was close and saw Steamboat jump out to an early lead. The Sailors scored three in the first and led 3-2 after one full inning. The Devils added four runs in the second though and two more in the fourth to earn an 8-3 lead.

Steamboat added two more runs in the fifth to try to close the gap, but couldn’t reel in the Devils. Both teams had nine hits, with Sailors seniors Ben Bogan and Walker Ripley each earning two. Steamboat had five errors to Eagle Valley’s three.

Game two was just as close, with Eagle Valley leading 5-2 after two innings. They pushed the lead to 6-2, but Steamboat answered with two more runs to keep it close at 6-4. The Devils kept going though, scoring two more in the fourth and one run in the fifth.

Steamboat tacked on two more runs but was never able to tie the game or take the lead.

Bogan and Spencer Burns had a team-high three hits, while Bogan had a game-high seven strikeouts on the mound.

The team next plays at the Roaring Fork Tournament on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.

